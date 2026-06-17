At its annual Unify event, the Connectivity Standards Alliance, of which Apple is a member, marked the latest releases of Matter and Product Security.

Building on the momentum of previous Matter releases, Matter 1.6 continues to expand the foundation for more intelligent, interoperable, and context-aware connected environments. This focused feature release enhances how devices interact across ecosystems, improves their ability to adapt to user preferences, and provides a deeper understanding of device status, offering greater visibility into the information consumers need to confidently manage their smart home experience, says Alliance President and CEO Tobin Richardson.

Additionally, in response to the growing complexity of global IoT cybersecurity requirements, the release of Product Security 1.1 is the latest evolution of its Product Security Certification Program. Designed to help manufacturers navigate increasingly fragmented regulatory landscapes, version 1.1 expands the program beyond individual devices to support complete IoT systems, including apps, gateways, and remote processes, while introducing new levels of security assurance through independent testing pathways, Richardson says.

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