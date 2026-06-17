Apple has released new firmware for the AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2, and Beats Studio Buds.

Apple has a support document about the firmware, but it tells practically nothing. Installation is automatic when the AirPods and Studio Buds are in their charging case, the case is plugged into a charger, and the linked iPhone is in close proximity and connected to Wi-Fi. You can check the installed firmware revision in the “General” settings menu, by selecting “About,” then “AirPods.” AppleInsider says the update contains “miscellaneous minor bug fixes.”

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