Apple has paid US$162.2 million for a Sunnyvale office building after signing a sublease for the property last year, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reports.

The property at 684 W. Maude Ave. in Peery Park is less than a mile from a group of office buildings in Sunnyvale that Apple acquired from Kilroy Realty last September.

A 2026 first-quarter Silicon Valley market report from Newmark shows that Apple signed a sublease for 684 W Maude totaling 194,624 square feet, reports Connectcre. The deal closed in late 2025.

SiliconValley.com notes that Apple previously bought other office properties it had been leasing in Cupertino. To wit:

° In 2021, it paid $450 million for a five-building complex along North De Anza Boulevard, Mariani Avenue and Valley Green Drive near Interstate 280.

° In 2023, it acquired a 10-building campus known as Apple Results Way. The company and the seller kept the price secret. Also in 2023, Apple paid $70 million for an office building at 10200 North De Anza Blvd. The deal represented a 35% decline in the building’s value.

° In at least one instance, Apple was a seller in the South Bay. It sold a north San Jose building to Samsung for $27 million in February.

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