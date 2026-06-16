Assurant, Inc., a global protection company, has released its “Q1 2026 Mobile Trade-In and Upgrade Industry Trends Report.”

Insights from the report show that consumers received $1.63 billion in value through mobile trade-in programs in the first quarter of 2026, up 31% from the same period in 2025. The growing market for refurbished smartphones is also supporting trade-in value, according to Biju Nair, EVP & President, Global Connected Living at Assurant.

The iPhone 13 remained the most traded-in Apple model, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra led among Android devices.

According to Assurant, the first quarter of 2026 was the industry’s most active on record, based on volume of devices traded in and total value returned to consumers. The average age of traded-in devices held steady at 3.81 years, compared with 3.83 years for full-year 2025.

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