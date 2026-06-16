Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: The UK has become the latest country to ban social media apps for kids.

° From Macworld: Apple is right. Technology needs to disappear

With Siri AI, Apple is again discouraging excessive engagement with its tech.

° From Cult of Mac: Apple, take note: Marshall, Sennheiser, Philips, JBL and Noble Audio all embraced user-replaceable batteries in recent products. AirPods Max and Beats speakers and headphones still don’t.

° From Apple Support: Here’s what it means if your Mac blocks a Terminal command paste or script.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Aladyslav Hamolia, AI Staff Engineer for MacPaw.discusses the company’s push to become AI-first by rethinking existing products, building internal tools, and supporting third-party vendors.

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