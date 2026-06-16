After threatening to close an iPhone factory by Apple supplier Tata for allegedly contaminating farm water, Indian regulators have now dropped the matter altogether.

The southern Tamil Nadu state’s pollution body has warned Tata of a forced shutdown unless it explains why the body’s inspections between December 2025 and May 2026 found that wastewater discharge was affecting open wells in adjacent agricultural lands,

Reuters’ reporters on Monday saw a team of three district administration officials, who oversee agricultural land issues, surveying the fields, walking behind the Tata factory with farmers who had expressed concerns about alleged water odor and contamination due to discharge from the factory.

On Tuesday, Tata told Reuters that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had confirmed that the company “has satisfactorily addressed all queries mentioned” in the warning notice and “dropped any further course of action on this issue”.

The Tamil Nadu state pollution control board didn’t immediately respond to Reuters‘ request for comment. Apple also hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

The Tata Group is an Indian multinational conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai. Established in 1868, it is India’s largest conglomerate. Tata Group comprises numerous affiliate companies, with Tata Sons as the holding company and promoter.

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