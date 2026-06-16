Global smartphone sales in week 20 of 2026 declined by 8% year-over-year, but iPhone sales rose 10% annually, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

“Brands with stable supply chains and high visibility into key components such as memory were able to maintain more consistent pricing and promotional strategies,” says Counterpoint Associate Director Sujeong Lim. “Apple is in an advantageous position in this regard.”

Overall, demand remained sluggish during Week 20, despite some promotional events in China and India. With total global sales dropping 8% year-over-year this marks the ninth consecutive week of contraction. At the same time, the performance gap among brands widened as differences in supply chain stability and pricing execution capabilities became more pronounced, notes Counterpoint.

Apple is expected to debut the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September or October, and the “standard” iPhone 18 and an iPhone 18e in early 2027. As for the foldable iPhone, it’s also expected to arrive this year unless design issue push its release into 2027.

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