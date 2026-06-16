Apple’s 20th anniversary iPhone — due next year — will come in two sizes, says Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman (a subscription is required to read the article).

The sizes will likely be 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches. The iPhone will likely pack a 2-nanometer A21 processor and have a solid-state haptic button system.

The goal is to replace traditional mechanical buttons and enhance the uninterrupted look of the device’s display. The leaker known as “Instant Digital” says the buttons have already passed tests for use when wearing gloves or having wet hands, in extreme temperatures, and when the phone has a case on.

He/she also claims that the 20th-anniversary iPhone will be equipped with an ultra-low energy microprocessor allowing the solid-state buttons to remain functional even when the handset is powered off or the battery has run out.

Speaking of the 20th anniversary iPhone, due next year, the Chinese leaker known as “Ice Universe” says it will use a new type of curved screen technology. From his/her X post: Apple may define its next generation display as “Liquid Glass Display.” It is not a traditional quad curved display, nor is it anything like the curved screen solutions we have seen on Android phones over the years. The curvature itself could be extremely subtle. What truly creates the visual impact may be a sophisticated combination of optical refraction, light guiding structures, and carefully engineered visual illusion.

The end result could be a display where the bezel nearly disappears from sight, while edge viewing remains natural and undisturbed. It flows like liquid, yet stays as pure and transparent as glass.

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