Apple TV has renewed ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ that’e hosted and executive produced by Eugene Levy for a fourth season.

Here’s how the fourth season is described: The new eight-episode season will follow Levy as he attempts to up the ante by saying “yes” to the kinds of travel experiences he’s spent a lifetime carefully avoiding, even in previous seasons. Saying “no” used to be his happy place, but after three seasons on the road, he’s discovered he may be more adventurous than he ever thought possible. This season, he pushes himself even further by embracing unfamiliar experiences, unexpected challenges and the kinds of adventures he once would have instantly and instinctively turned down.

The series has won Best Travel/Adventure Show and Best Unstructured Series at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, Best Variety or Reality Show at the Imagen Awards, and received Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program, alongside a nod for Best Ongoing Documentary from the Critics Choice Documentary Awards, among many other honors. The complete first three seasons are now streaming globally on Apple TV.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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