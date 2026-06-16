Apple is positioning itself to weather memory price increases with weeks of inventory climbing higher than even the tariff-driven inventory buildup in 2025, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

The memory crunch is pushing smartphone manufacturers in the US to build inventory faster in the first half of 2026 than during the first half of 2025, when fears of looming tariffs shifted demand significantly, notes the research group.

According to Counterpoint’s US Monthly Smartphone Inventory Tracker, Apple’s weeks of inventory are recovering after a period of difficulty in meeting iPhone 17 demand in the US. With higher inventory levels, the tech giant will be able to save on margins by taking advantage of the first half of 2026 memory chip pricing.

Counterpoint says this will also help the brand maintain pricing through the rest of 2026 and allow it to continue to capture US market share as the year progresses. In March and April of 2025, ahead of “Liberation Day,” Apple was proactive and began pushing large volumes into the US through May.

Apple is expected to debut the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September or October, and the “standard” iPhone 18 and an iPhone 18e in early 2027. As for a foldable iPhone, it’s expected late this year — unless design issues push it to 2027.

Counterpoint says the brand built up enough cushion to make it to the iPhone 17 launch should China tariffs be implemented again and rotated much of its US production to India. Despite the strong shipments in March and April 2025, Apple’s channel inventory is still higher year-over-year, notes Counterpoint.

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