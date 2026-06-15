Parallels has announced new guidance for Parallels Desktop users following Apple’s recent Worldwide Developer Conference announcements.

The guidance includes how users can safely explore macOS 27 Golden Gate through virtualization without affecting their primary Mac environment. For developers, IT teams, and power users, running macOS 27 Golden Gate in a virtual machine provides a convenient way to test new features, validate application compatibility, and assess upgrade readiness before making changes to production devices or everyday workflows, according to the folks at Parallels.

They add that the announcement underscores a practical benefit of virtualization at a moment when Apple’s latest macOS release is prompting organizations and users to evaluate compatibility and upgrade strategies more carefully. More details are in the blog: WWDC 2026: What Apple’s Latest macOS Updates Mean for Parallels Desktop Users.

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