Later this summer, Apple says it will unify the email domains used by Sign in with Apple and iCloud+ Hide My Email under a single, shared domain: private.icloud.com.

New addresses generated for both features will be issued on the new domain. For example:

Sign in with Apple addresses, previously issued on privaterelay.appleid.com, will be issued on private.icloud.com.

iCloud+ Hide My Email addresses, previously issued on icloud.com, will be issued on private.icloud.com.

Existing addresses on the legacy domains will continue to work and forward mail to users without interruption.

Apple says that developers with apps or websites that use Sign in with Apple should ensure that their account systems, email validation logic, and allowlists accept addresses on the new private.icloud.com domain in addition to existing domains: privaterelay.appleid.com and icloud.com.

Apple says email service providers should update any domain-based filtering, suppression lists, or routing rules that explicitly enumerate relay domains so that the new private.icloud.com domain is included.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related