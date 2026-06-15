The 1st Court for Children and Youth of Brazil’s Federal District has ordered Apple and other tech companies to pay R$ 298 million (approximately US$58.7 million) in collective moral damages over “loot boxes” that are accessible to minors, reports Times Brasil.

In video game terminology, a loot box is a consumable virtual item which can be redeemed to receive a randomized selection of further virtual items, or loot, ranging from simple customization options for a player’s avatar or character to game-changing equipment such as weapons and armor.

The 1st Court’s fines recognize collective moral damage and determine technical adjustments such as disclosure of probabilities and blocking access to minors, the article adds. Children and adolescents affected by the loot boxes may seek individual compensation after the decision of the DF Children’s Court.

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