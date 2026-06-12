Here are some of the latest software announcements.

° The Omni Group has released OmniOutliner 6.2 on all platforms, now localized in Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese and Spanish. Including English that makes OmniOutliner available in 11 languages. To learn more, click here.

° IC Realtime TV, a new app that brings live security camera monitoring directly into the streaming environment, has officially launched on Apple TV. This cutting-edge technology is designed to “transform how homeowners and businesses monitor their properties, making security more accessible and intuitive.” Key features include: live security camera monitoring; event monitoring and playback; door station controls and site maps; automatic updates and no additional hardware required; and support for up to 32 32 cameras per installation.

° Glam Your Pet App is an app that gives your pet a real-looking glow-up in seconds. To use you just upload a normal pet photo, choose a vibe, and the app generates ridiculous glam makeovers almost instantly.

° DFRobot today introduced the seeMote series for Apple Vision Pro developers, including seeMote Cap and seeMote Cube. The new series is designed to help developers integrate physical tools, handheld controls, and real-world actions into visionOS applications.

° French music platform Deezer has launched a free online tool that can detect AI-generated tracks in Apple Music playlists, as well as playlists created on other streaming platforms.

° The Leftover Loop is a new mobile app connecting consumers with restaurants offering surplus meals at up to 50% off. It’s launched in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with Los Compadres Mexican Bar and Grill as its first local partner. Founded by Cedar Rapids native Michelle Horak, the platform “helps diners save significantly on high-quality food while giving restaurants a way to recover revenue from meals that would otherwise go to waste.” The app is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play at theleftoverloop.com.

° TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest), a full-stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, has announced day-zero support for Apple’s newly unveiled operating systems, macOS Golden Gate and iOS 27 Beta, across its cloud testing platform.

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