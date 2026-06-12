As noted by MacRumors, iOS 27 enables landscape mode in more of Apple’s built-in iPhone apps, including Apple Music, Podcasts, Fitness, Health, Reminders, Home, Shortcuts, Apple Watch, Find My, Weather, Voice Memos, Apple TV Remote, and others. This is apparently in preparation for the upcoming foldable iPhone.

The foldable iPhone — expected to be dubbed either the “iPhone Fold” or “iPhone Ultra” — is expected to arrive later this year, barring any design issues. Here’s a round-up of rumors about the foldable iPhone:

° It will use a dual-layer, ultra-thin glass structure to reduce display crease visibility.

° Apple will offer the iPhone Fold/Ultra in three different storage capacities.

° The foldable smartphone will purportedly be offered in 236GB, 512GB, and 1TB options for US$2,320, $2,610, and $2,900, respectively.

° It will feature an interior foldable display roughly the size of an iPad mini. There also will be an external screen that’s about the size of the display on a small iPhone.

° Apple is developing new iOS app layouts and revamping its core iPhone programs to add sidebars along the left edge of the screen, similar to many of its iPad apps.

° The iPhone Fold/Ultra will have: a 7.8-inch inner display; a crease depth controlled to under 0.15 mm; and a crease angle under 2.5 degrees.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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