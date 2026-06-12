Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° OtterBox has introduced the new Sole Series Pack phone cases. They feature a built-in bungee cord system designed to keep small essentials like keys, lip balm and sunscreen secure and within reach whether you’re headed outdoors, traveling or exploring the city.

° LED Dental has announced that the VELscope Mantis, the latest generation of its oral mucosal screening technology, will be available beginning June 30. It’s a ground-up redesign of the company’s fluorescence visualization platform, integrating three visualization modes, a wider field of view, enhanced image filtering, and iPhone-based photo documentation into a cordless, rechargeable unit.

° Echelon Fitness has rolled out its Meridian Reformer, a “premium connected Pilates reformer” that brings training, personalized programming and elevated wellness experiences into the home. It’s available in three models: an integrated iPad holder version, a 22-inch HD touchscreen model, and a flagship 24-inch rotating HD display model.

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