Apple TV’s “Shrinking” cast has won the Newport Beach TV Festival Outstanding Comedy Ensemble Award.

The Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) is an annual film festival in Newport Beach, California. In addition to juried awards, NBFF distributes honors to distinguished members of the film industry:

Apple has announced a fourth series renewal for the comedy. The first three seasons are now streaming on Apple TV.

Here’s how “Shrinking” is described: “Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (Jason Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

In addition to Segal, cast members include Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Emmy Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Emmy Award nominee Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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