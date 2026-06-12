Apple TV’s programs and stars have been nominated for 20 TCA Awards by the Television Critics Association.

The awards honor standout series and stars from the 2025-2026 television season. Winners will be announced later this summer across TCA’s social media.You can find a complete list of nominees here.

“Widow’s Bay,” “Pluribus,” and “Shrinking” are nominated for “Program of the Year.”

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” “Shrinking,” and “Widow’s Bay” are nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Comedy.”

“Pluribus” is nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Drama.”

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” “Pluribus,” and “Widow’s Bay” are nominated for “Outstanding New Program.”

Rhea Seehorn of “Pluribus” is nominate for “Individual Achievement in Drama.”

Elle Fanning of “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” Harrison Ford of “Shrinking,” Kate O’Flynn of “Widow’s Bay,” and Matthew Rhys of “Widow’s Bay” are nominated for “Individual Achievement in Comedy.”

“Mr. Scorsese” is nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in News and Information.”

“WondLa” is nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming.”

“The First Snow of Fraggle Rock” and “Snoop Presents: A Summer Musical” are nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming.”

“Drops of God” is nominated for “Outstanding International Series.”

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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