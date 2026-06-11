Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From T3: Apple just unveiled a major Apple Home upgrade smart home fans will love – at a much cheaper price than Ring or Google.

° From MacRumors: Apple revealed what its most advanced on-device AI model does, and the feature list is shorter than the hardware requirements might suggest.

° From AppleInsider: AirPods helped Apple retain the top position in the global wireless earbuds market during the first quarter of 2026, with it and Beats accounting for nearly a third of all shipments.

° From 9to5Mac: iOS 27 just broke 15 years of muscle memory on iPhone and iPad.

° From The MacObserver: The Apple ecosystem is great for a lot of things, but here’s how a wearable AI recorder can vastly improve a user’s workflow.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices panel discusses Rivian’s rejection of CarPlay and physical buttons in favor of voice and AI control.

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