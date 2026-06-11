According to new data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) renters buy the newest phones.

“After all, they need to select leading-edge models, so they are truly upgrades over their relatively new “old” phones. But what do owners do?” asks CIRP. “Will they upgrade to the most current models, so they can keep them even longer? Or do they spend a little less and buy older or models with fewer features?

Two years CIRP showed that they did not choose the cheapest, oldest options, but the iPhone lineup has changed. (Note that 39% of iPhone buyers kept their previous phone for three or more, while 33% kept it for two years or less.)

Among renters, almost all buy a current model. CIRP looked at the two full quarters since introducing iPhone 17 models, including the base 17, 17 Air, Pro and Pro Max, and also 17e. The latter was available only for a few weeks of the March quarter. Eighty-six percent of renters bought iPhone 17 models, with well over half (63%) buying the most expensive iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

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