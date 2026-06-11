Apple TV has announced a season two renewal for “Widow’s Bay.”

It’s led by Emmy Award-winning star and executive producer Matthew Rhys, and hails from creator and executive producer Katie Dippold and Emmy Award-winning executive producer and director Hiro Murai. Additionally, Apple TV announced a new, multiyear overall deal with Dippold.

The news arrives ahead of the season one finale, premiering Wednesday, June 17 on Apple TV.

Here’s how the series is described: In “Widow’s Bay,” something lurks beneath the surface. Mayor Tom Loftis (Rhys) is desperate to revive his struggling community. There’s no Wi-Fi, spotty cellular reception and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed. He wants these people to respect him. They don’t. They think he is soft and cowardly. And he is. But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination. Miraculously, he succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true start happening again.

Blending horror with character-driven comedy, “Widow’s Bay” stars Rhys alongside Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll and Dale Dickey. The supporting cast includes K Callan and Emmy Award winner Jeff Hiller.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Widow’s Bay” is created, showrun and executive produced by Dippold. Murai executive produces through his banner Chum Films alongside Carver Karaszewski, Claudia Shin and Rhys. Murai directed five episodes in the first season, with the other episodes in the season directed by Ti West, Sam Donovan and Andrew DeYoung.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku an Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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