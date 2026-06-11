Apple Original Films has landed the rights to the hot spec script,” One Month Mark,” reports Deadline.

The article says Jennifer Lawrence is attached to star and produce the romantic comedy. Sophie Fleur de Bruijn penned the spec that Chernin Entertainment’s David Ready and Peter Chernin will produce. Lawrence will produce through her Excellent Cadaver banner along with her partner Justine Ciarrocchi.

Deadline says the film follows two individuals – she has never made it past a month in a relationship, he has never gone longer than a month without one.

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