In another example of the government interfering in free enterprise, the United States Senators Chuck Grassley and Amy Klobuchar has reintroduced the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICOA) that targets major tech companies like Apple — and Apple is pushing back.

It’s bipartisan antitrust bill aimed at regulating dominant technology platforms to prevent “Big Tech” from unfairly preferencing their own products and services over competitors. While the legislation advanced through committee in previous congressional sessions, it has yet to pass both chambers of Congress to be signed into law. It continues to be reintroduced and debated by lawmakers amid intense lobbying and shifting tech regulation.

Proponents such as the Public Knowledge AICOA Resources) argue the bill is necessary to restore competitive fairness, protect small businesses reliant on massive digital marketplaces, and reduce price gouging driven by dominant tech platforms.

Opponents such as the Computer & Communications Industry Association argue the bill’s broad scope would break seamless product integrations—such as pre-installed maps or built-in security features—harming everyday consumers and inhibiting U.S. digital innovation.

In a statement to MacRumors, Apple said the AICOA will undermine privacy, security, and child safety protections, while also making it more difficult to do business in the U.S.

From the statement: We strongly disagree with the Senate’s consideration of European-style regulation that would hamper innovation and force changes consumers never asked for, while undermining the privacy, security and child safety protections they rely on every day. Apple is proud to be an engine of innovation, job creation, and economic growth in the U.S., where some of the world’s most innovative companies have designed technology that has changed the world. Importing Europe’s failed policies will not increase competition — it will make it more difficult to do business right here at home.

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