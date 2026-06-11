Apple and Jon Prosser’s attorney have asked the court to set aside the default entered against him last October, which may give him another chance to formally respond to the complaint, reports 9to5Mac.

In July 2025 it was announced that Apple was suing Prosser for the alleged theft of trade secrets related to iOS 26. As reported by The Verge, Prosser is accused of tasking another man, Michael Ramacciotti, with secretly accessing an Apple employee’s development iPhone and using that information to report on Apple’s planned changes in the then-unannounced iOS 26.

From the lawsuit: Apple’s subsequent investigation revealed that Defendant Jon Prosser—working with Defendant Michael Ramacciottiimproperly accessed and disclosed Apple’s highly confidential, unreleased software designs, including details regarding the unreleased iOS 19 operating system (which is now known as iOS 26) for Apple mobile devices.

Both Defendants knew that Apple goes to great lengths to protect its trade secret information, including the highly sensitive information contained on devices used for the express purpose of developing new products. Defendants also explicitly acknowledged they were not authorized to access those devices, much less steal Apple’s trade secrets from them.

Defendants’ misconduct was brazen and egregious. After Mr. Prosser learned that Mr. Ramacciotti needed money, and that his friend Ethan Lipnik worked at Apple on unreleased software designs, Defendants jointly planned to access Apple’s confidential and trade secret information through Mr. Lipnik’s Apple-owned development iPhone (the “Development iPhone”). Apple learned the details of the scheme in Mr. Ramacciotti’s own words—through an audio message to Mr. Lipnik, which Mr. Lipnik provided to Apple.

Apple is asking for both damages and a court order preventing Prosser from disclosing Apple’s trade secrets again.

According to court documents, while Ramacciotti cooperated with the lawsuit from the start, Prosser missed several deadlines to respond to Apple’s complaint. Prosser contested this information.

In a court document made public today, Apple and Prosser told the court that they have agreed to ask Judge James Donato to set aside the default entered against him.

From the document:

WHEREAS, in light of Mr. Prosser’s recent retention of counsel and agreement to immediately produce discovery, Apple believes setting aside the entry of default is the most efficient way to advance this case without further delay, and Apple does not oppose setting aside the entry of default;

NOW, THEREFORE, Apple and Mr. Prosser stipulate, subject to confirmation of the Court, that the entry of default against Mr. Prosser is set aside.

9to5Mac points out that This means that although Apple is not opposing Prosser’s request, Judge Donato still has to approve the stipulation before the default is formally set aside.

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