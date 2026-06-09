MIKROE, an embedded solutions company, has announced two spatial accessory tracking modules for the Apple Vision Pro.

They mount to objects like simulation rig and industrial equipment to turn them into accessories with high precision 6-DoF motion detecting for the spatial computer. The two models share a platform but enable different form factors and use cases.

The US$175 Spatial Anchor S1 is a compact, square tracker with a 4-point IR LED constellation, designed for tighter mounting points. The $195 Spatial Anchor R1 is a larger, rectangular enterprise unit with an 8-point IR LED constellation for maximum multi-angle visibility.

Both the Spatial Anchor S1 and R1 tracker include a USB-C interface for charging, configuration, and firmware updates; dedicated Boot, Reset, Power, and BLE Pairing buttons; and a four-color status LED array (green, yellow, red, blue) for instant diagnostics. Power comes from a 3.7V 250mAh Li-polymer battery with onboard charger and fuel-gauge monitoring.

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