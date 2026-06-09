Apple Silicon Macs are twice as reliable as their Intel predecessors, according to a study conducted by a British Mac refurbisher, reports Forbes.

Hoxton Macs compared the hardware failure rates on the 120,000 refurbished machines it has sold since 2013, including both older Intel-based Macs and the newer Apple Silicon Macs that it’s been selling since the turn of the decade.

The company’s data shows that only 0.9% of the Apple Silicon Macs it sold in 2025 experienced a hardware failure within the first year, according to the report. Matched for age, on a like-for-like basis, Intel-based Macs had a hardware failure rate of 2.2% in their first year.

“From the very start, we felt that they were more reliable,” said Ben Higgs, founder of Hoxton Macs, talking about Apple Silicon Macs. “We had to get a big enough sample size to take out the age bias, so now five or six years on we’ve got a really good sample size of 120,000 devices here, so that we can delve into the data and see exactly what the differences are …. We found that they are significantly more reliable than the Intel devices, even when normalized for age of the device.”

Hoxton Macs said a major factor in the reliability of Apple Silicon Macs is that they produce much less heat than the older Intel machines. The reduced power draw of the Apple Silicon Macs has another benefit: less punishment for the battery.

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