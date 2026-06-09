The European Commission is criticizing Apple’s reason that Siri AI won’t launch in the European Union (EU).

The Commission claims that the decision is entirely Apple’s and that the tech giant wants an exemption from its legal obligations rather than a compliant solution.

Siri AI was announced Monday at the Worldwide Developer Conference keynote. Apple said that “he European Union (EU) will be able to access Siri AI when set to a supported language. Siri AI won’t be available initially in the EU in iOS and iPadOS. Apple says it’s “working hard” to find a path forward that preserves its users’ privacy and security.”

However, Reuters reports that the European Commission claims there’s nothing in the Digital Markets Act to stop the company from introducing new products in the EU.

“Apple was simply unable to develop interoperability solutions that meet essential EU privacy and ‌security standards,” claims the Commission. “Instead of trying to find a suitable compliance solution, Apple simply made a request to the European Commission to be exempted from their interoperability obligations under the DMA – and this for at least 18 months. That’s not an option.”

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