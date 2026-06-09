BenQ has unveiled the MA320UG, a 32-inch 4K 120Hz monitor engineered for Mac users. It’s the first 120Hz display in BenQ’s MA Series for Mac.

The MA320UG packsThunderbolt 4 connectivity, Smart KVM, a Nano Gloss panel and BenQ’s exclusive Mac color-tuning technology. It’s built to feel like a natural extension of MacBook, Mac mini, Mac Studio and other Apple-powered setups, said Jeffrey Hsieh, Head of the Consumer Line of Business at BenQ. “

“Color consistency on an external monitor has historically been a frustrating pain point for Mac users,” he said. “The MA320UG solves this by simulating the display to match the Mac device’s color output; no manual adjustments are required. By covering 98% of the P3 wide color gamut with a Nano Gloss panel and a 2000:1 contrast ratio, the MA320UG produces the same vivid, matching colors Mac users see on their Mac devices.”

The MA320UG’s 120Hz refresh rate brings a smoother, more responsive experience, giving Mac users a display that feels faster across daily tasks, he adds. The display’s silver finish and minimalist design were built to blend seamlessly into any Mac workspace, while its fully adjustable stand and rubber base pad protect against scratching, Hsieh said. Other features include:

iKeyboard Control : Adjust brightness and volume from the original device’s own function keys

: Adjust brightness and volume from the original device’s own function keys Brightness Sync : Sync brightness between a MacBook and the monitor, with automatic adjustment using the MacBook’s light sensor or the MA monitor’s Visual Optimizer sensor

: Sync brightness between a MacBook and the monitor, with automatic adjustment using the MacBook’s light sensor or the MA monitor’s Visual Optimizer sensor FocuSync : Automatically shift display settings to match the active Mac Focus mode – Work, Do Not Disturb, Sleep, and more

: Automatically shift display settings to match the active Mac Focus mode – Work, Do Not Disturb, Sleep, and more Smart KVM : Control two systems with one keyboard and mouse, making it easier to move between a MacBook, Mac mini or secondary computer

: Control two systems with one keyboard and mouse, making it easier to move between a MacBook, Mac mini or secondary computer Thunderbolt 4 : 96W power delivery provides single-cable connection and charging

: 96W power delivery provides single-cable connection and charging Daisy Chaining : Supports flexible dual-monitor setups with a streamlined, single-cable connection between displays

: Supports flexible dual-monitor setups with a streamlined, single-cable connection between displays Picture-by-Picture (PbP): Easily view input from multiple devices simultaneously

For a limited time, customers who purchase the MA320UG will also receive a complimentary 3-month Alter subscription, giving Mac users access to an AI productivity tool within an extendable launcher designed to streamline everyday workflows.

The BenQ MA320UG will be available at BenQ.com, Amazon.com, Adorama.com, Bhphotovideo.com, and select retail partners for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $829.99.

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