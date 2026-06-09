During its keynote address on Monday at the Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple unveiled new “intelligence experiences” for its various services.

With the 2027 software releases coming this fall, the tech giant is bringing new features to services users. New offerings include improved Flyover views and Local Lists in Apple Maps, flexible sharing options in Find My, the ability to use Visual Intelligence to split bills with Apple Cash, video podcast support across Mac and tvOS, revamped Shared Albums in iCloud, and a new program for Apple Fitness+.

“We’re excited to bring powerful new features and intelligence to hundreds of millions of users across Apple services, making their experiences even more useful and fun,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “From new exploration tools with Flyover and Local Lists in Maps, to more convenient ways to pay and get paid in Apple Wallet, to the continued expansion of video podcasts in Apple Podcasts on Mac and in tvOS, and so much more — these updates reflect our commitment to creating experiences that truly make a difference in people’s lives.”

You can find all the details here.

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