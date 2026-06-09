As noted by MacRumors, Apple has posted updated iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 adoption figures. They show how many iPhones and iPads were running specific versions of iOS and iPadOS as of June 7.

Apple says 80% of all iPhones introduced in the last four years use iOS 26. Eleven percent use iOS 18, and 3% use earlier versions.

Seventy-nine of ALL iPhones use iOS 26. Fourteen percent use iOS 18, and 7% use an earlier version.

Apple says that 79% iPads introduced in the last four years use iPadOS 26. Sixteen percent use iPadOS 18, and 5% use earlier versions.

Apple says that 68% of ALL iPads use iPadOS 26. Seventeen percent use iPadOS 18, and 15% use earlier versions.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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