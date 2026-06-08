Oops. Guesses about the name of macOS 27 were wrong. The predictions was that it would be dubbed macOS Big Bear. However, it’s macOS Golden Gate.

Prior to 2013, macOS updates were named after big cats: Cheetah, Puma, Jaguar, Panther, Tiger, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Lion, and Mountain Lion. However, since then it’s named after places in California: Yosemite, El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra, Mojave, Catalina, Big Sur, Monterey, Ventura, Sequoia, and the current Lake Tahoe.

You can read all about macOS Golden Gate here. A beta is out for developers. A public beta should arrive soon. And a version for end users is coming this fall.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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