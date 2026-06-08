Here are some of my random musings and tidbits I’ve uncovered regarding the keynote at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference:

° During the keynote, upcoming CEO John Ternus was nowhere to be seen. Perhaps he was giving outgoing CEO Tim Cook a chance to shine in his last WWDC hurrah as CEO.

° Cook closed out his last keynote as CEO with some touching final remarks.

° It was Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, who got the most attention. He served, basically, as ringleader of the keynote and did a great job.

° It’s a little unclear what the future (if there is one) holds for the Apple Vision Pro. But it, and visionOS 27, were prominently featured during the keynote presentation.

° The Apple Watch Series 9 is indeed compatible with watchOS 27. Apple mistakenly omitted it from the software’s official compatibility page.

° Apple is adding ultrawide display support in macOS Golden Gate. This will enable higher-resolution display modes and preserving monitor layouts when displays are reconnected.

° tvOS 27 won’t have support for the Apple TV HD and the first generation Apple TV 4K.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related