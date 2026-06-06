Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of June 1-5.

° Updates of the Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini are reportedly almost ready to launch.

° A lighter version of the Apple Vision Pro (a “Vision Air) may arrive in 2028 or 2029.

° Apple’s smart glasses arrive has purportedly been pushed from early 2027 to late next year.

° Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off next week. It takes place June 8-12, and the tech giant is promoting it heavily this week.

° Apple has released macOS Tahoe 26.5.1 and iOS 26.5.1.

° Apple’s Latin America smartphone shipments grew 8% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026.

° Apple TV beats Netflix to rank third in the MoffettNathanson Streaming Quality Index.

° Apple TV’s “Pluribus” won the Gotham Award for Breakthrough Drama Series.

° Forty members of Congress have sent a letter to current Apple CEO Tim Cook and future CEO John Ternus criticizing the closing of Apple’s retail store in Towson, MD.

° Apple has announced the winners of the 2026 Apple Design Awards, honoring 12 outstanding apps and games.

° Apple shipped 1.1 million MacBook Neo units in the first quarter of 2026.

° Apple has agreed to submit the financials of its India ‌business to the country’s antitrust body.

° Wigmore Hall Live is relaunching as a digital-only platform in partnership with Apple Music Classical.

° Europe’s first Apple Developer Center will open in Berlin this year.

° A new survey shows that only 19.6% of those subscribe to Apple TV don’t use it.

° For now, only two smart glasses products remain visible in Apple’s Vision roadmap, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said.

° Apple will use Google’s Nvidia processors for the long-awaited Siri update.

° iPhone sales in the MEA grew 33% year-over-year as of the first quarter.

° Apple’s “MacBook Ultra” is predicted to spike demand for OLED displays for laptops.

° Apple says the App Store ecosystem has reached a record $1.4 trillion.

° Apple Arcade’s award-winning catalog of more than 200 games is adding nine new games.

° Apple TV beat Hulu, Paramount +, and Peacock in a new “Entertainment & Streaming AI Visibility Index.”

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