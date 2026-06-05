UK legislation, specifically the Online Safety Act 2023 and subsequent Crime and Police Bill amendments, is now threatening tech executives and companies with prison sentences and massive fines if their platforms fail to block child access to explicit imagery or fail to remove non-consensual intimate images, including deepfakes, within 48 hours.

Here are the specific details of how the law targets nudity in apps and on digital platforms:

Personal Liability for Tech Executives : Senior executives face direct prison time (up to 5 years under certain provisions) if their platforms fail to comply with Ofcom enforcement decisions to remove intimate images shared without consent.

Senior executives face direct prison time (up to 5 years under certain provisions) if their platforms fail to comply with Ofcom enforcement decisions to remove intimate images shared without consent. 48-Hour Takedown Mandate : Tech firms are required to remove flagged non-consensual intimate images within 48 hours, or they face fines of up to 10% of their global revenue or having their services completely blocked in the UK.

Tech firms are required to remove flagged non-consensual intimate images within 48 hours, or they face fines of up to 10% of their global revenue or having their services completely blocked in the UK. Child Safety and “Nudification” : Proposals target apps and devices, requiring companies like Apple and Google to prevent children from accessing or sharing naked pictures on their devices, with criminal sanctions for platforms that fail to comply.

Proposals target apps and devices, requiring companies like Apple and Google to prevent children from accessing or sharing naked pictures on their devices, with criminal sanctions for platforms that fail to comply. Criminal Offenses for Individuals: Beyond platform bosses, individuals who create or share deepfakes and intimate images without consent face specific criminal charges and up to two years in prison, while AI models specifically designed to generate indecent images of children carry sentences up to 10 years.

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