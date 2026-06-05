Here are some of the latest software announcements.

° The final releases of DaVinci Resolve 21 and Fusion Studio 21 are now available from Blackmagic Design.

DaVinci Resolve 21 is an update introducing hundreds of features including new AI tools like IntelliSearch for fast content searching, CineFocus for focal point adjustment and tools for facial refinement. The Krokodove toolset adds over 70 new graphics to Fusion, Fairlight folders simplify audio track management, plus there are improvements to keyframing, MultiMaster trim passes, layer list node graphs and more.

Another major update in this release is the introduction of the new Photo page, which enables colorists and photographers to use Hollywood’s most advanced color tools for still photos. The Photo page lets you import and manage photographs, integrating with the color page for node based grading.

Additionally, BlackMagic announced Blackmagic Camera 10.2 update which adds support for phase detect autofocus to Blackmagic PYXIS 6K.° Superfeet, which specializes in performance insoles, has unveiled a technology enhancement to its proprietary ME3D platform. Consumers can generate high-precision, 3D-printed personalized insoles through an iPhone scan on superfeet.com, expanding access to Superfeet’s personalization technology.

° Nintendo has released an update to its Nintendo Music app. It adds three new features, including CarPlay support, Siri integration, and a dedicated iPad app. You can download Nintendo Music from the App Store.

° Unleashed Brands has rolled out KidHub, a new family app designed to help parents manage their children’s activities “while giving them greater visibility into the confidence, resilience and life skills being built along the way.” It’s available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

° Google says its Quick Share feature that allows Android and iPhone users to exchange files with AirDrop is expanding to more devices.

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