Salto, a smart access company, has announced that its hospitality platform now supports Room Keys in Apple Wallet.

By delivering Digital Keys directly into Apple Wallet, guests can lock or unlock room doors via an iPhone and Apple Watch.

This solution purportedly integrates seamlessly into a hotel’s existing Salto Space Hospitality smart access platform.

This means that, with Room Keys in Apple Wallet, guests can access their hotel rooms and shared spaces using just their iPhone or Apple Watch. They simply tap the reader or hold the device nearby to unlock – no apps, no friction. What’s more, with Room Keys in Apple Wallet for iPhone and Apple Watch, hotel operators can streamline guest key distribution and management across their entire property.

The folks at Salto say Room Keys in Apple Wallet are securely delivered to guests’ Apple devices, enabling remote provisioning, guest mobile check-in, and instant access, thereby optimizing property-wide check-in and front desk operations through Salto Space.

As a guest, with your room key in Apple Wallet, you can check-in right from your iPhone. Just add your room key to Apple Wallet, tap the “Checkin” button, and follow the steps.

After adding the room key to Apple Wallet – initiated via the Salto credential manager technology partner – guests gain instant access to rooms, amenities, and common areas by tapping the Apple device on the Salto smart lock reader.

According to the folks at Salto, key features include:

Native storage of room keys within Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch.

Express Mode for tap-to-unlock functionality without app interaction.

Power Reserve capability, enabling access for up to five hours after the device battery runs out.

Remote key provisioning and management through the Salto Space platform.

Multi-guest key sharing with granular access controls via iMessage and other messaging apps.

Enhanced privacy means keys are stored securely on the device – no tracking of access locations by Apple.

Instant room key cancellation in case of device loss, via Apple’s Find My integration.

Compatibility with the complete Salto smart locking hardware portfolio.

Salto’s Apple Wallet integration also introduces a key-sharing capability. Guests can now unlock various hotel spaces – from private rooms to fitness centers, pools, lounges, and other communal areas – using their iPhone or Apple Watch, with Digital Keys securely stored in Apple Wallet.

Guests can share Room Keys with family members, friends, or colleagues through Apple Wallet’s key-sharing functionality. This eliminates the need for physical key duplication or complicated third-party apps. Shared keys come with customizable permissions that allow guests or hotel operators to control when, where, and for how long recipients can access specific hotel areas, with instant revocation if required.



Additionally, Room Keys in Apple Wallet are designed to take advantage of the privacy and security features built into iPhone and Apple Watch devices. They’re stored natively, which means Apple doesn’t see the places your guests access, so data remains private and secure. If a user misplaces their iPhone or Apple Watch, they can use the Find My app to lock their device and help protect their information.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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