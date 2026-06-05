Joshua Jackson (“Fringe,” “The Affair”) has been cast in a major recurring role in the upcoming third season of Apple TV’s “Your Friends & Neighbors,” reports Deadline.

There’s no word on what role he plays. Jackson joins Jon Hamm, Michell Monaghan in the cast.

The second season of “Your Friends & Neighbors” debuted on Apple TV on April 3. Here’s how season two is described: In season two, Andrew Cooper (Hamm) doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk.

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