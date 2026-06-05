The leaker known as “Instant Digital” has listed which iPhones won’t be compatible with iOS 27 — as noted by MacRumors.

They are the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone SE (second generation). However, they’ll continue to receive iOS 26 security updates for at least a few year.

iOS 27 — along with macOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 — will be previewed June 8 as Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference kicks off. They’ll likely arrive for end users in September or October.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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