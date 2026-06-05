Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° Withings has launched the US$279.95 Withings BodyFit, an at-home body composition scale delivering 6-zone segmental analysis via its retractable handle, giving athletes, fitness-focused individuals, and individuals trying to lose weight the physiological precision previously reserved for clinical settings.

° WaterField Designs has introduced the Tribeca Leather Duffel, a structured full-grain leather bag “built for the trip that starts with boardroom meetings and ends with a long weekend.” The streamlined duffel includes a padded laptop compartment that fits up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro, translucent interior pockets, and custom lock-compatible zipper pulls. Closed-cell foam padding throughout helps the bag maintain its shape while protecting contents in transit.

° UGREEN has debuted the UGREEN Game Day Kit, a smart travel essentials lineup designed for high-frequency on-the-go scenarios such as attending sports events, travel, and daily commutes. Combining the FineTrack 2, FineTrack Mini 2, and Nexode Power Bank 10000mAh 55W into one integrated everyday carry system, the kit is designed to keep users “connected, powered, and organized through every game day moment.”

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