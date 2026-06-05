Epic Games wants the Supreme Court to throw out Apple’s appeal in the never-ending legal battle, reports AppleInsider.

You can read the company’s appeal here. Last month Apple filed a request with the Supreme Court in an attempt to reverse key lower court rulings over the App Store injunction in its long-running legal battle with Epic Games.

This is just the latest step in the years-long legal battle. This legal brouhaha between the two companies has been ongoing for years. You can read all about it here.

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