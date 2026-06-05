Eight Apple TV shows are nominated for SDSA Awards for television. The awards, from the Set Decorators Society of America (SDSA), recognize outstanding work by set decorators on a wide range of small-screen productions.

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” “The Morning Show,” “Pluribus, and “Widow’s Bay” are all nominated for “Best Achievement In Décor/Design of a One Hour Contemporary Series.”

“Palm Royale” is nominated for “Best Achievement In Décor/Design of a One Hour Period Series.”

“For All Mankind” is nominated for “Best Achievement In Décor/Design of a One Hour Fantasy or Science Fiction Series.”

“Shrinking” is nominated for “Best Achievement In Décor/Design of a Half-Hour Single Camera Series.”

“The First Snow of Fraggle Rock” is nominated for “Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Variety, Reality or Competition Series or Special.”

You can find a complete list of nominees here. Founded in 1993, the SDSA is an international nonprofit professional association dedicated to promoting excellence and preserving the legacy of the art of set decoration in motion pictures and television.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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