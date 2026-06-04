A new nationwide survey from Lurie Children’s Hospital finds 81% of parents use AI to help with parenting tasks and 43% use it weekly. Here are some key takeaways from the study:

The top ways parents use AI are for health or medical information, meal planning and grocery lists, and behavior advice

Two in 3 say AI has reduced their mental load as a parent

Thirty-four percent of parents say their children use AI tools, toys or chatbots.

Additionally, 3-in-4 parents worry about the rise of AI use among children and 28% don’t have rules/limits around AI use.

“As AI becomes more accessible and integrated into everyday life, it is important that we communicate about digital literacy and work with children on how to use these tools effectively,” said Rachel Follmer, MD, developmental and behavioral pediatrician at Lurie Children’s. “Parents should have open conversations about risk and also benefits of using the technology.”

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