Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 24/7 Wall Street: Apple’s next iPhone upgrade could be the end of Venmo.

° From Macworld: iOS 27 is coming soon. There’s a good chance you’ll hate it.

° From 9to5Mac: Some users are experiencing beachballs or lagging performance on their Macs on macOS 26.5, and it seems the culprit may be Apple Intelligence photo scanning in the background.

° From MacRumors: As noted by Kazuto Kusakari, new job listings suggest that Apple is preparing to open its first store in Yokohama.

° From T3: Marc Newson and Jony Ive have designed the most controversial Ferrari in history.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode Charlotte Henry and Chuck Joiner discuss the Apple Sports app expanding to more than 170 countries, its World Cup features, and how sports increasingly connect Apple’s entertainment ecosystem.

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