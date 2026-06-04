The Middle East and Africa (MEA) mobile shipments declined by 7% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026, marking the region’s first quarter of decline after a strong 2025, according to Counterpoint’s latest Market Monitor.

However, it was good news for Apple. iPhone sales grew 33% year-over-year in quarter one. Apple now has 8% of the MEA smartphone market. That compares to 6% in the first quarter of 2025.

Counterpoint says smartphone sales in the region due to due to increasing prices stemming from the memory crisis, as well as the regional conflict in the Middle East which led to skyrocketing shipping prices, and weakened market performance in several countries. Here are some other key takeaways from the research group’s report:

Samsung maintained its leadership position in terms of market share, with a remarkable 19% year-over-year growth supported by the relatively more stable prices and stronger inventories.

Chinese manufacturers like Transsion and Xiaomi remain the region’s most affected brands, leaving their retail shelves empty in some cases, particularly in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Africa is considered the primary market for brands like TECNO and itel.

HONOR, another Chinese brand recorded notable growth in the region, surging 154% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2025.

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