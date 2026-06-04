Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) asked new iPhone buyers why they bought their new phone.

Previously the research group noted that most new iPhone buyers reference dissatisfaction with their prior phone, rather than excitement about a feature or benefit of their new phone. That’s not to say that they won’t enjoy their shiny new iPhone, just that their purchase was prompted more by their old phone than the new one. CIRP says the reasons cited for buying their new iPhone falll into four categories:

Obsolete: processor speed, storage, or battery has degraded

Lost/broken/stolen: iPhone completely unusable or otherwise lost or stolen

Features: obtain new features, such as camera, display, or connectivity

Other: including a carrier incentive or switching carriers

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