Apple will use Google’s Nvidia processors for the long-awaited Siri update, reports The Information (a subscription is required to read the article).

We’ll almost certainly get at least a preview of the upgraded personal assistant at Monday’s keynote at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference.

The Information says Apple will tap into Google’s Nvidia Blackwell B200 data center chips, where user data will be encrypted using Nvidia’s hardware-based confidential compute feature. Introduced in 2024 as the successor to Hopper, The NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, featuring chips like the flagship B200 and the Grace Blackwell GB200 superchip, is a line of advanced processors. They’re built specifically to accelerate demanding AI training and real-time generative AI inference workloads.

The Apple-Google arrangement is different from Apple’s usual go-it-along strategy. The Information says that it’s unclear how Apple’s previously launched server system, called Private Cloud Compute, will fit into the upcoming Siri launch.

Announced two years ago, Private Cloud Compute (PCC) is a specialized, privacy-focused cloud infrastructure designed to handle computationally intensive Apple Intelligence tasks. According to Apple, it extends the rigorous security and privacy features found natively on Apple devices into the cloud, ensuring user data is processed securely without being stored or accessed by anyone.

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