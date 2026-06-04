Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+ lead 5W’s inaugural Entertainment & Streaming AI Visibility Index 2026, released today.

The index is the first research-grade ranking of how generative AI engines surface streaming services and entertainment platforms to consumers.The most consequential finding: Apple TV ranks #5, ahead of Hulu (#6) and Paramount+ (#8), despite operating with a fraction of either competitor’s subscriber base. The data also shows Peacock ranks #11 — behind Apple TV+, Hulu, Paramount+, Max, and even The Criterion Channel and Mubi (#9 and #10) on certain query categories.

Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W, said the pattern is consistent: streaming services with depth-of-metadata content, critic-grade title pages, and structured editorial infrastructure outscore services that hide content discovery behind authentication walls.

The top 10 streaming services by AI citation share, in order: Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu, YouTube Premium / YouTube TV, Paramount+, The Criterion Channel, and Mubi. The full top-20 ranking, with query-category breakdown across service-selection, title-recommendation, family-friendly programming, and live-sports queries, is published in the report.

The index analyzed more than 60 viewer-intent queries across “what should I watch tonight,” “best streaming service for families,” “where can I watch [specific title],” “best documentaries on streaming,” “best live sports streaming service,” and similar formulations. Queries were tested across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

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