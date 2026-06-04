Apple says the global App Store ecosystem facilitated over $1.4 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2025, according to a new study by economists at Analysis Group.

For more than 90% of the billings and sales facilitated by the App Store ecosystem, developers didn’t pay any commission to Apple, according to CEO Tim Cook. Since 2019, the size of the App Store ecosystem has nearly tripled, as the App Store remains the safest and best place for users to discover and download apps.

The App Store continues to support developers as they build new experiences for users around the world, including apps that use emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Cook said. In 2025, more than 40 of the top 100 apps on the storefront featured consumer-facing AI capabilities, and those apps saw stronger billing growth than other top 100 apps.

Here are some key takeaways from the study:

° In 2025, sales of physical goods and services accounted for $1.1 trillion, fueled by the continued growth of grocery, food delivery and pickup, general retail, and travel.

° Developer billings and sales for digital goods and services totaled $149 billion, driven by games, enterprise apps, and video streaming apps. In-app advertising revenue from ads placed by developers in their apps was $151 billion.

° The App Store saw over 850 million average weekly users spanning 175 countries and regions.

° Physical goods and services accounted for the majority of total billings and sales.

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