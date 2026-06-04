Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have unveiled the July schedule for “Friday Night Baseball,” the weekly doubleheader streaming every Friday on Apple TV throughout the 2026 regular season.

Apple TV subscribers across 60 countries and regions can enjoy two marquee matchups each week with enhanced production quality, expert commentary, and no local broadcast restrictions.

July’s schedule features several marquee matchups, beginning July 10 when the Boston Red Sox visit Juan Soto and the New York Mets at Citi Field. Later in the month, reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees travel to Philadelphia on July 24 to face Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies. The month concludes with a pair of heated division rivalries on July 31, as the Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros, while the San Francisco Giants head south to face the San Diego Padres.

For a limited time, eligible MLB fans in the U.S. and Canada can receive a one-month trial of Apple TV at apple.co/MLBoffer through July 5 to enjoy access to weekly live “Friday Night Baseball” games, hit Apple Original series and films, and more.

For the fifth straight season, “Friday Night Baseball” games will be called by broadcast teams Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), and Heidi Watney (sideline reporter); and Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter) with Rich Waltz, who will join the broadcast team to call select games during the season. Game-by-game announcer assignments will be revealed weekly. The “Friday Night Baseball” pregame shows will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, former MLB All-Star player Eric Hosmer, and insider Russell Dorsey.

Presented by Essilor and Goodyear, “Friday Night Baseball” is produced by MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning production team in partnership with Apple’s live sports production team.

Pricing and Availability

Apple TV subscribers can watch “Friday Night Baseball” on the Apple TV app on iPhone; iPad; Apple TV 4K; Apple Vision Pro; Mac; popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others; Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices; Chromecast with Google TV; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.1 For a limited time, eligible customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV2 for free. Find out how to watch Apple TV and see the full list of supported devices.

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