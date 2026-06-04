With Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference coming next week, the tech giant has added new merchandise to the store at the ‌Apple Park‌ Visitor Center.

In an X post, “Mr. Macintosh” shared images of the new items. They include a rainbow Apple logo cap, a rainbow Garamond crewneck, and an Apple stainless steel water bottle.

WWDC 2026 takes place June 8-12. Things will kick off June 8 with the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union, introducing updates for Apple platforms, including AI advancements and new software and developer tools. Throughout the week, developers and students can watch more than 100 new video sessions about tools, technologies, and design; take part in Group Labs; and join conversations on the Apple Developer Forums. Apple will also welcome more than 1,000 developers, designers, and students to celebrate in person at Apple Park on June 8.

The Keynote will be available to stream on apple.com, the Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel. On-demand playback will be available after the conclusion of the stream.

The Platforms State of the Union will be available to stream on the Apple Developer app, website, YouTube channel, and bilibili. On-demand playback will be available after the conclusion of the stream.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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